Patron Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $252.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

