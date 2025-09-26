Patron Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Patron Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,558,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,104,000 after buying an additional 41,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,371,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,112,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,074,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $138.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.72. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $144.45.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
