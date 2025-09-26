Patron Partners LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Patron Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 73,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

