Patron Partners LLC Sells 317 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,202 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises 0.9% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,937,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,844,995,000 after buying an additional 54,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,450,000 after purchasing an additional 534,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,492,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $808,151,000 after purchasing an additional 255,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $737,149,000 after purchasing an additional 359,435 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,703,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $595,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $237.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.56 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.