Patron Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Patron Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $185.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $187.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.28.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

