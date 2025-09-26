Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,380 shares during the period. Nepc LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,041,000 after buying an additional 658,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,577,000 after purchasing an additional 185,476 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,224,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,568,000 after buying an additional 135,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.77 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

