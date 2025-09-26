Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,295 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 144,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 24,833 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $98.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average of $93.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $100.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

