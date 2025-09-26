Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,290 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF $PRFZ

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7,284.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $46.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

