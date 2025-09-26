Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 811 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $295.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.23 and a 200-day moving average of $270.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $306.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

