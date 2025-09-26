Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Petro Matad (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Petro Matad Trading Up 0.7%

MATD stock opened at GBX 0.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.32. Petro Matad has a 12-month low of GBX 0.65 and a 12-month high of GBX 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 2.24.

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

