Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 140,539 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 45,148 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,063,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.