Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. Sells 6,056 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after acquiring an additional 202,710 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.71 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $91.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

