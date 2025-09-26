Plancorp LLC Has $891,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF

Plancorp LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $73.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.69.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

