PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Insider Acquires £36,548.75 in Stock

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) insider Michele Holcomb acquired 29,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 per share, for a total transaction of £36,548.75.

PureTech Health Stock Down 1.1%

PRTC opened at GBX 125.40 on Friday. PureTech Health plc has a one year low of GBX 100.40 and a one year high of GBX 178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 128.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 129.56. The company has a market capitalization of £303.07 million, a PE ratio of 737.65 and a beta of 1.02.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

