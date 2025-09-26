Putnam Mun Oppo $PMO Stock Position Raised by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Putnam Mun Oppo were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 112,761 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Putnam Mun Oppo has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

