Q3 Earnings Estimate for CorMedix Issued By Leerink Partnrs

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for CorMedix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CorMedix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CorMedix’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. CorMedix had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 42.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4830.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. D. Boral Capital downgraded CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CorMedix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, D Boral Capital cut CorMedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMD opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $868.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.76. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,646,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,463,000 after acquiring an additional 268,360 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in CorMedix by 1,019.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,579,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after buying an additional 2,349,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 163,403 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 56.7% during the second quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 562,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 203,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 18.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 480,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 75,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CorMedix news, COO Elizabeth Hurlburt sold 41,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $537,862.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 176,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,029.20. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaufman Beth Zelnick sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 180,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,405.38. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,997 shares of company stock worth $2,163,617. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

