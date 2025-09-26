Q3 Earnings Estimate for RNTX Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Rein Therapeutics alerts:

Rein Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Rein Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rein Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rein Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut Rein Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Rein Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ RNTX opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Rein Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.

Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06).

Institutional Trading of Rein Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rein Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rein Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Rein Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rein Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rein Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rein Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.