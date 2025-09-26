Q3 EPS Estimates for CNA Financial Boosted by Zacks Research

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

CNA Financial Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CNA opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,655,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In related news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $306,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 686,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,655,062. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott R. Lindquist sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $488,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,408.27. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,630 shares of company stock worth $1,204,802. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

