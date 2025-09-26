Q3 EPS Estimates for Lithia Motors Raised by Zacks Research

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithia Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $8.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.79. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $34.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q1 2026 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $10.07 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.39%.The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.50.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $317.08 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $262.10 and a one year high of $405.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.32.

Lithia Motors announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $75,020.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,236.80. The trade was a 15.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

