Q3 EPS Estimates for ProAssurance Lifted by Zacks Research

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProAssurance in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

ProAssurance Stock Up 0.0%

PRA opened at $23.88 on Thursday. ProAssurance has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.72 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 157,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $5,167,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 307.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

