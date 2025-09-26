Q3 EPS Estimates for W.W. Grainger Lowered by William Blair

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $10.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.24. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $40.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2025 earnings at $39.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,069.13.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $952.57 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $893.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $998.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,017.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.76 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

