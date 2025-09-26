Q3 EPS Forecast for Privia Health Group Lifted by Analyst

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Privia Health Group in a report released on Tuesday, September 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Privia Health Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRVA. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Privia Health Group stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.38, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $521.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Privia Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Privia Health Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,393.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,852.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 113.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,115.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.