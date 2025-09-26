Randolph Co Inc Boosts Position in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 83,924 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 83,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 41,894 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,048.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 441,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 123,984 shares in the last quarter.

INDA opened at $52.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

