Randolph Co Inc Buys 1,256 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Randolph Co Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $252.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.66.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

