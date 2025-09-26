Randolph Co Inc Invests $209,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $606.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $592.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $615.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

