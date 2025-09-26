Rebalance LLC Buys 258 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,214,000 after buying an additional 133,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $240,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $75.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

