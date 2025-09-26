Rebalance LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Rebalance LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,996,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,546 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 4.1% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $60,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $300,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $33.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

