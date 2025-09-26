Rebalance LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Rebalance LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,903,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,121,000 after buying an additional 1,004,450 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,841,000 after acquiring an additional 28,297 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,836,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,015,000 after acquiring an additional 35,773 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,918,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,469,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $90.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

