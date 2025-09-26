Rebalance LLC Sells 297 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYG

Rebalance LLC lowered its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 329.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,165 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,831,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,373,000 after acquiring an additional 174,611 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 311,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 228,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 219,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,297,000 after acquiring an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $80.92 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.08 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average of $79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
