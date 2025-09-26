Rebalance LLC Sells 297 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYG

Rebalance LLC lowered its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 329.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,165 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,831,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,373,000 after acquiring an additional 174,611 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 311,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 228,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 219,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,297,000 after acquiring an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $80.92 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.08 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average of $79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.