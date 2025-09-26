Rebalance LLC Sells 31,221 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Rebalance LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.6% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rebalance LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 70,000.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.99. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $86.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

