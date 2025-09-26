Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 486 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.5% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $838,404,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after buying an additional 2,184,173 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,510,000. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,024,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,275,000 after acquiring an additional 856,928 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $185.04 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $187.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.28. The firm has a market cap of $145.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.