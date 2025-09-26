Register Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $72.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.25. The company has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $74.21.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

