Register Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after acquiring an additional 65,889 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,118,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after acquiring an additional 31,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $203.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $129.14 and a 12-month high of $198.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.43.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

