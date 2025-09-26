Register Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 95.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $593.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $575.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.62. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $602.87.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.