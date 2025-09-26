Register Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $59.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.