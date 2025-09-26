RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $8.60. RF Industries shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 132,367 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on RF Industries from $6.25 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in RF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

