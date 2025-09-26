Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,012 Shares of Mvb Financial Corp. $MVBF

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Mvb Financial worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Mvb Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mvb Financial by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mvb Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 163,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,565 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Mvb Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. Mvb Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

Mvb Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $33.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.80 million. Mvb Financial had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mvb Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Mvb Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.31%.

MVBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Mvb Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mvb Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mvb Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Mvb Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Mvb Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mvb Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

