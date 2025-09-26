Rhumbline Advisers Sells 15,277 Shares of NIO Inc. $NIO

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,277 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NIO were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 1,307.5% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 144,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 134,100 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $305,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 96.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,039,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 510,610 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 702,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 107,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NIO opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. NIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $7.71.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 589.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NIO from $8.10 to $8.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.20 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

