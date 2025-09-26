Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.78 and traded as high as C$34.96. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$34.37, with a volume of 69,463 shares trading hands.
Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 40.44%.
Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company’s sales are derived from its operations in Canada.
