Riverbridge Partners LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. $MUE

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 342,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atala Financial Inc now owns 83,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of MUE stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $10.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

