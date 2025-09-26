Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 3,516 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. DKM Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. DKM Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 66,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,542,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $661.22 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $670.55. The firm has a market cap of $666.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $647.07 and a 200 day moving average of $602.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

