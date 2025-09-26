Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 84,911 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,418,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after buying an additional 61,235 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,446,000 after buying an additional 597,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,225,000 after buying an additional 75,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 786,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $162.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.03 and a 200 day moving average of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $166.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.2487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

