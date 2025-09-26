RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. $OPP Stock Position Boosted by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 921.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 104,650.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of OPP opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.