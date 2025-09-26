Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SANA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SANA opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $806.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.88. Sana Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 673.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

