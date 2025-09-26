Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Shares Acquired by Tenret Co LLC

Tenret Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 188.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,574 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $93,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $33.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

