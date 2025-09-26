Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ Position Raised by Tenret Co LLC

Tenret Co LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 873,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,069 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 11.1% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fischer Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 178,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,807,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,497,000 after buying an additional 60,167 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 53,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $23.82.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

