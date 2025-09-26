Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 359,429 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,246,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

