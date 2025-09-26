Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 27,108.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,808 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

