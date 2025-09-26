Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Sold by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,746,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,792 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Embree Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $42,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 140,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 45,148 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
