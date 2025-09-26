Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Sold by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,746,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,792 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Embree Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $42,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 140,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 45,148 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.