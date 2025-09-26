Share Repurchase Plan Initiated by Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP) Board

Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Get Thumzup Media alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Thumzup Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on Thumzup Media

Thumzup Media Stock Performance

TZUP opened at $5.16 on Friday. Thumzup Media has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $83.95 million and a PE ratio of -7.07.

Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thumzup Media news, CEO Robert A. Steele sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 602,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,000. This represents a 80.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Thumzup Media Company Profile

Get Free Report)

Thumzup Media Corporation is a provider of social media branding and marketing solutions which allow businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media. Thumzup Media Corporation is based in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thumzup Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thumzup Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.